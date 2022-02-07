Healthcare Payer Services Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2030

Healthcare payer services market to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2027. Healthcare payer services market is valued at approximately USD 14.9 billion in 2017and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vigorously changing reforms for healthcare such as technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure are convincing payers to re-design their business models and processes for sustainable operational excellence while certifying excellent quality patient care. Since these payers’ solutions enables maximize customer service and derive operational excellence for the healthy patient experience and relationship. Thus, growing needs to improve patient care is anticipated to supplement the growth of the healthcare payer services market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The healthcare payer services market is significantly driven by increasing healthcare frauds. According to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Organization, in year 2015 scams against private and government healthcare insurers forms the largest type of insurance fraud. According to the Coalition against Insurance Fraud Organization, healthcare frauds are likely to steal approx. USD10 billion per year. In year 2015, approx. 478 healthcare frauds are reported which directly generates the need for the healthcare payer services across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16994

As healthcare payer services are considered as a successful business model that mitigates the risk of fraud, procurement, administrations and develops cost-effective healthcare processes. As a result, the demand and adoption of healthcare payer services would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market across the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent of advanced data analytics offers lucrative growth prospects for the healthcare payer services market. However, rising incidences of data breaches and concerns related to confidentiality is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the healthcare payer services market is segmented into service type, application and end-users. The service type segment of global healthcare payer services market is classified into business process outsourcing services, knowledge process outsourcing services and information technology outsourcing services. Based on application segment, the market is diversified into claim management services, member management services, provider management services, integrated front-end services and back-offices operations, analytics and fraud management services, billing and accounts management services and HR Services of which claim management is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing number of people enrolling for health insurance. The end-user segment includes public payers and private payers.

The regional analysis of healthcare payer services market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in healthcare payer services market owing to the lack of low-cost skilled professionals, rising demand for integrated healthcare system along with the rising insurance enrollment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines are involved in outsourcing activities. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

> Cognizant Technology Solutions

> Accenture PLC

> Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

> Concentrix Corporation

> Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

> Hewlett-Packard

> Dell, Inc.

> Xerox Corporation

> HCL Technologies Ltd.

> Wipro Limited

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16994

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

> Business Process Outsourcing Services

> Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

> Information Technology Outsourcing services

By application:

> Claim Management services

> Member Management services

> Provider management services

> Integrated Front-end services and back-offices operations

> Analytics and fraud management services

> Billing and accounts management services

> HR Services

By End-user:

> Public Payers

> Private Payers

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:-:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16994

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16994

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/