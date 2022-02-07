Home Healthcare Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Home Healthcare Market to reach USD 469.3 billion by 2026. The home healthcare market is valued at USD 239 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major trend for the global home healthcare market is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Since, homecare for health offers personal care of chronic infectious and is very common and comfortable for the aging population. As a result, the adoption of home care would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market across the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is considered as a key driver for the global home healthcare market across the globe. Since elderly people prefer home healthcare as they are unable to travel to hospitals and clinics hence all the needed medication facilities are preferred at their homes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16996

According to the Population Reference Bureau, in year 2016 the number of American aged 65 or more is approx. 46 million which is projected to become more than double and will reach approx. 98 million by the year 2060, share in the total population of the people aged 65 and older age group will rise approx. from 15% to 24 %. Similarly, the Office for National Statistics (United Kingdom) estimates, in 2016 the population of United Kingdom is 65.6 million and is projected to reach 74 million by 2039. In 2016, 18% of UK population were aged 65 and over and 2.4 % of population were aged 85 and over. As geriatric population is more prone to the aforementioned complex diseases hence, they require continuous critical care diagnosis and treatment, and thus are expected to contribute towards the market growth. However, changing reimbursement policies is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on segmentation, the home healthcare market is segmented into product, services, software and type of telehealth solution. The product segment of global home healthcare market is classified into testing, screening, & monitoring products, therapeutic product and home healthcare mobility care products of which mobility care segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the growing demand for personal independence and ease of use. On the basis of service segment, the market is diversified into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice and palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services and pregnancy care services of which infusion therapy services hold the leading position due to its cost-effectiveness feature. The software segment is classified into agency software, clinical management systems and hospice solutions. The type of telehealth solution segment is diversified into home telehealth software, home telehealth services

and home telehealth monitoring devices.

The regional analysis of home healthcare market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the home healthcare market owing to the well-established medical infrastructure along with the increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and unmet medical needs in emerging economies. As a result, the adoption of home healthcare would increase across Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

> GE Healthcare

> Omron

> Mckesson

> Roche

> A&D Company

> Bayada Home Health Care

> Philips

> Abbott Laboratories

> Amedisys

> Kindred Healthcare

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16996

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

> Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products

> Therapeutic Products

> Home Healthcare Mobility Care Products

By Service:

> Skilled Nursing Services

> Rehabilitation Therapy Services

> Hospice and Palliative Care Services

> Unskilled Care Services

> Respiratory Therapy Services

> Infusion Therapy Services

> Pregnancy Care services

By Software:

> Agency Software

> Clinical Management systems

> Hospice solutions

By Type of telehealth solution:

> Home telehealth software

> Home Telehealth services

> Home telehealth monitoring devices

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Home Healthcare Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16996

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16996

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/