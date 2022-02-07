Molded Plastics Market Size 2021 Global Key Players, Share, Applications and Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2030

Global molded plastics market was valued at $529,845 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $690,158 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Molded plastics are synthetically produced non-metallic compounds, which can be molded into various shapes for commercial use. These are highly versatile, efficient, malleable, and can be hardened to obtain the desired consistency. These are used for designing small components with tremendous amount of detailing and refinement.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

These are used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumable & electronics, packaging, and others such as medical, stationary, and textiles, owing to their high ductility, tensile strength, impact resistance, moisture resistance, and greater design flexibility.

In addition, these are used in the manufacturing of car fascia, bumpers, grilles, headlight pods, panels, fenders, wheel wells, engine cover, table components, air flow ducts, equipment, exterior fascia & decorative panels, and other components. These are used to produce electrical conduits, rain water & sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distributions pipes, storage tanks, flooring tiles & rolls, PVC sheets, insulating membranes, and other construction materials.

Packaging segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, owing to increase in adoption of molded plastics for packaging industrial and consumer goods. Polyethylene is primarily used in packaging materials to increase the shelf life and durability of products, owing to its high ductility, tensile strength, and impact resistance. High tensile strength and better design flexibility have increased its adoption in manufacturing various automotive components.

Polypropylene was the leading product segment in 2016, due to its widespread applications in the packaging and automotive industry. In the automotive industry, molded polyethylene is used in automotive dashboard, bumpers, grills, bottle caps, music systems, wire spools, storage containers, one-piece chairs, seat panels, mechanical parts, and other components. Injection molding technology is the most popular technology used for producing molded plastics.

This segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2016. It uses automated processes to reduce the manufacturing cost. It reduces waste production during the manufacturing process. Low production waste, faster production processes, and ability of mass production are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid consumption of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and others has led to higher consumption of molded plastics in the packaging industry. Thus, growth in packaging industry is one of the major factors driving the global molded plastics market. The implementation of fuel economy regulations towards achieving 2025 Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to reduce CO2 emissions have enforced automotive manufacturers to focus on developing lightweight materials such as molded plastics.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2015, the registration of electric cars increased by 70% in 2015, with sales staggering at 550,000 vehicles. Thus, growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the molded plastics market. Rapid economic growth and rise in the disposable income have led to increased consumption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, and TVs in the emerging economies such as India and China. The consumer electronics industry is expected to grow, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the demand for molded plastics, as majority of these products are made of molded plastics. Volatile prices of raw materials such as ethylene and propylene are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global molded plastic market is segmented based on product, technology, application, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and engineering plastics. Based on technology, the market is segmented into injection molding, blow molding, extrusion, and others. The application segment is divided into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Molded Plastics Market.

The major players profiled in this study include:

BASF SE

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global molded plastic market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of molded plastics used in the industry and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market have been profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Low Density Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Engineering Plastics

By Technology

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Africa

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

