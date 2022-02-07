Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Inhalation anesthesia market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027. Inhalation anesthesia market is valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Better patient outcomes resulting from inhalation anesthesia as compared to intravenous variants along with the increase in number of number of surgeries are the key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of inhalation anesthesia globally. Major driver for the growth of global inhalation anesthesia market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases that in turn have created the demand for surgical procedures positive. Chronic diseases are of long duration and progress slowly caused due to lifestyle choice, environment exposure, heredity and genetic vulnerability. Some of the leading chronic diseases in the world are diabetes, cancer, mental disorders, stroke, cardio vascular diseases, obesity, and arthritis.

As per data released by World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases result in average 16 million mortality worldwide. Every year, over 12 million new cases of cancer are detected and over 7.5 million people die from it. According to World Health Organization (WHO), it is predicted that by 2030, 23.3 million people would be fatally affected by CVD, CHD and other heart diseases. Overall, death due to chronic diseases in the world is anticipated to increase from 40 million in 2016 to 52 million 2030 as per WHO.

More than 80% of the deaths are caused by cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disease. Inhalation anesthesia are extensively used while performing surgical procedures, hence with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for inhalation anesthesia would grow substantially. Further, growing geriatric population, escalating number of emergency cases and accident and reduction in the recovery time subsequently surgery with the use of inhalation anesthesia are the other major factors driving global inhalation anesthesia market.

However, side effects associated with anesthesia and low availability of skilled anesthetics experts are the major factors that impede the growth of global inhalation anesthesia market. On the basis of segmentation, the inhalation anesthesia market is segmented into product outlook and application. The product segment of global inhalation anesthesia market is classified into sevoflurane, desflurane and isoflurane of which sevoflurane is expected to dominate the product segment primarily due to benefits associated with sevoflurane that include low flammability, nominal respiratory and cardiovascular side effects, non-pungent odor, intrinsic stability and others. These benefits of sevoflurane have leveraged huge adoption of sevoflurane for inhalation anesthesia. The application segment of the global inhalation anesthesia is classified into induction and maintenance.

The regional analysis of inhalation anesthesia market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global inhalation anesthesia market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are sound healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with growing prevalence of chronic disease, growing number of cosmetic procedures (Surgical and non-surgical) and rising healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to increasing number of hospitals, clinics in region coupled with rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The leading market players include-

> AbbVie, Inc.

> Baxter

> Lunan Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

> Piramal Healthcare

> Halocarbon Products Corporation

> Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

> Fresenius Kabi AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

> Sevoflurane

> Desflurane

> Isoflurane

By Application:

> Induction

> Maintenance

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

