Electric Wheelchair Market Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 17.1% During The Forecast Period

Electric wheelchairs are powered with a set of batteries that provides the required power for the movement of wheelchair in the desired direction causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility as these are automated.

The global electric wheelchairs market is expected to reach $4,846 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Factors that strengthen the growth of this market include growth in elderly population globally, necessity for automated independent wheelchairs, increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income from developed countries, such as U.S., UK, Germany, and others.

However, factors that hinders the market growth are high cost of power wheelchairs, lack of awareness about benefits of power wheelchairs, and infrastructure. Moreover, launch of smart wheelchairs equipped with artificial intelligence control systems and increase in active and independent lifestyles offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.

Currently, the global electric wheelchairs market has witnessed a balanced growth and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in disposable incomes over the past decade, which has resulted in improved spending capacity of the consumers on health & medical facilities. Moreover, improvement in standard of living, change in lifestyles, and varied cultures, encourages the growth of the electrical wheelchairs market. North America and Asia-Pacific are the significant markets for electric wheelchairs. The North American electric wheelchairs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach $2,192 million by 2022.

The global electric wheelchairs market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on type, it is classified into center wheel drive, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports-wheelchairs, pediatric-wheelchairs, and high-power electric wheelchairs. Among these products, the center-wheel drive segment is in demand and holds a significant share of around 47% in global electric wheelchairs market in the year 2015.

The key players profiled in the report are Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, MEYRA GmbH, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, and Sunrise Medical Limited.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of a large number of established manufacturers of electric wheelchairs in the U.S. and Canada. The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the rise in geriatric population and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective power wheelchairs in these nations offer lucrative opportunities for global electric wheelchairs industry growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Electric Wheelchair Market .

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Electric Wheelchair Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Centre Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others (Sports Wheelchair, Pediatric Wheelchair, and High-Power Wheelchair)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

