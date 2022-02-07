Halal Cosmetics Market Size 2021 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.2% During The Forecast Period

Halal cosmetics market includes the cosmetics which only use animal ingredients from animals which have been Islamically slaughtered. The increase in the global Muslim population and their purchasing power have resulted in product base expansion in the halal industry.

Halal cosmetic products have witnessed high adoption among Muslim consumers owing to increase in demand for personal care products that adhere to religious loyalties. The global halal cosmetics market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report from here

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Halal cosmetics market is expected to witness increasing demand during the forecast period owing to rise in Muslim population in Muslim-dominant countries such as Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Malaysia; growth in demand for personal hygiene & beauty care products that adhere to Islam religion; and surge in purchasing power among Muslim consumers.

Rising Muslim population, development of the halal market, and increase in compliance of halal certification drive the growth of the global halal cosmetics industry. As per the Islamic Shariah Laws, halal cosmetics should be certified by the registered halal authorities before they are introduced in the market. Halal certification enables Muslim consumers to identify the authenticity of the products. Furthermore, products certified by recognized bodies, such as JAKIM (Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia), will also boost consumer confidence and further propel halal cosmetics market growth. However, high costs associated with these cosmetics and lack of standard guidelines for halal certification are expected to hamper the halal cosmetic industry growth.

Get our Request sample copy of the report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

The halal cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the halal cosmetics market is classified into personal care products, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Among these products, the personal care products such as face wash, shampoos, and other toiletries are majorly in demand and hold a share of 38.5% in global halal cosmetics market. Applications covered in the study include hair care, skin care, face care, and beauty care.

The distribution channel of the halal cosmetics market comprise of offline and online sale, where offline mode includes brand outlets, boutiques, multi-brand stores, and specialty stores. Customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale while buying cosmetics as they can analyze the product regarding the contents and manufacturing date of the product. However, online medium for the purchase of halal cosmetics is observed to be a rising trend among them. Online sales channel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the halal cosmetics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. LAMEA possesses high growth potential owing to the presence of Muslim-dominant countries in Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and others who strictly use halal cosmetics, thereby adhering to the Islamic virtues. Moreover, increase in purchasing power and rise in demand for personal & beauty care among Muslim consumers fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in Muslim population, particularly in countries dominated by Muslim such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Personal care and fragrances together accounted for nearly 65% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific halal cosmetics market. The market in LAMEA is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

The key players operating in the market include Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Halal Cosmetics Company, Clara Internation, Inika, Wardah Cosmetics, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, One Pure, Mena Cosmetics, SaafSkinCare, and others.

Other prominent players include Martha Tilar Group, MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd., Talent Cosmetics Ltd., Wipro Unza, Brataco Group of Companies, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd., and Paragon Technology and Innovation.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of present & future market trends and opportunities for the growth of the halal cosmetics market globally.

The report offers an extensive analysis of segments, drivers, restraints, and trends related to the market in different countries.

The report provides a detailed analysis of top impacting factors that affect the market growth.

The report offers an insight in terms of strategies and product developments of major operating players.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Halal Cosmetics Market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Personal Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

By Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Face Care

Beauty Care

You Can Browse The Full Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Indonesia

Malaysia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31688

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/