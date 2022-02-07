Smart Packaging Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Leading Industry Players, Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030

Smart packaging system includes external or internal indicator that provides complete information about the product, specifically history and quality of a product. The global smart packaging market is expected to reach $37,797 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The changing lifestyle pattern of consumers due to rapid urbanization and increased consumption of personal care products with integrated advanced technology drive the smart packaging market growth. In addition, untapped geographic markets offering huge opportunities for the market players are expected to fuel the global smart packaging industry. However, high cost of active and intelligent packaging system is projected to hamper the smart packaging market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increase in purchasing power, high population density, and growth in hygiene concerns, rapid urbanization, and changes in lifestyle are some of the major factors that augment the demand for smart packaging industry globally. However, rapid development in food & beverage, automotive, and pharmaceutical sector in the emerging areas of Asia-Pacific offer incredible development potential outcomes for market players.

The global smart packaging market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the smart packaging market is broadly divided into active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging. The active packaging includes gas scavengers, corrosion control, moisture control, and others; whereas intelligent packaging system includes thermochromic inks, time temperature indicator, and radiofrequency identification (RFID).

However, by end user, the smart packaging industry is divided into food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, personal care, logistics, and others. The market is analyzed across four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The RFID market in China, particularly the high-frequency RFID sector, experiences a rapid growth. It ensures automobile theft protection, product forgery prevention, and other access controls.

However, Beijing Danbel Instrument Co., Ltd is one of China industry leaders in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology and offer instruments such as moisture meters and sealing devices for package testing. These instruments are used for packaging beverages, dairy products, spices, baked foods, and fresh fruits & vegetables.

The global smart packaging market report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in the smart packaging industry such as 3M, TempTime Corporation, PakSense, American Thermal Instruments, Avery Dennison Corp., R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company, BASF SE, International Paper, Stora Enso, and Thin Film Electronics ASA.

The other prominent players in the global smart packaging market include Crown Holdings Inc., Constar International Inc., Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Multisorb Technologies, Sysco Corporation (Fresh Point Services), Timestrip, PLC, and Rexam PLC.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global smart packaging market along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model of the market illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers, which is expected to formulate effective growth strategies.

Key market players are profiled in the report to understand the adopted strategies.

The current trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated for the period of 2016-2022 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Packaging Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Smart Packaging Market by Type

Active Packaging

Gas Scavengers

Corrosion Control Packaging

Moisture Control Packaging

Others

Intelligent Packaging

Time Temperature Indicator

Thermochromic Inks

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Smart Packaging Market by End User

Food & Beverage

Personal care

Automotive

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

Smart Packaging Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

