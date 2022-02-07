Payroll Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Payroll Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider payroll, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, payroll size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

According to Reportocean Research, the global payroll software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Report Title: Global Payroll Software Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global payroll software market by components (software and services), by organization size (MSMEs and large enterprises), by deployment type (on-premise and on-cloud), by verticals (BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail & CPG, manufacturing, and others), and by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies SAP, Oracle, BambooHR, Workday, ADP, Dayforce, Gusto, Sage, greytHR, and Zenefits as the major vendors operating in the global payroll software market.

Overview of the Payroll Software Market

Several organizations are facing challenges in terms of filling tax reports and complying with other tax requirements, which lead to hefty penalties if not met with the regulations. Payroll software is assisting organizations in completing their tax filings and also informing about the changes made in the tax code. Payroll software, by reminding companies about the due dates, allows HR departments to effectively perform the payroll tasks.

Payroll software providers often offer the software majorly in two ways, which include integrated payroll software and dedicated payroll software. Payroll software is often integrated as a part of HRM, ERP, or accounting software that handles the payroll process and tax calculations. BambooHR and Xero are offering integrated payroll software. Dedicated payroll software is usually a standalone solution with specialized features such as leaves, attendance, time tracking, tax planner, and other benefits. The dedicated payroll software can be integrated with other HRM systems and is mostly adopted by small businesses. Gusto is one such company offering dedicated payroll software.

According to the payroll software industry analysis, North America is estimated to maintain the dominant position in the global payroll software market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing geographical presence and employee headcount of organizations in this region, which are demanding for fast and accurate payroll process.

Payroll Software Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global payroll software market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the payroll software market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Payroll software Market Research:

– SAP

– Oracle

– BambooHR

– Workday, Inc.

– ADP

– Dayforce

– Gusto

– Sage

– greytHR

– Zenefits

ADP, an HRM software and service provider, offers easy and affordable cloud-based payroll software, which includes payroll tax calculations, integrations with other HR tasks, regulations support, and many others. SAP also offers SAP SuccessFactors, an HCM Suite that helps organizations in simplifying their HR processes.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Payroll Software Market Research, By Components

– Software

– Services

The services segment is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR, allowing enterprises to integrate payroll software as per their business requirements.

Payroll Software Market Research, By Organization Size

– MSMEs

– Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, owing to the growing demand for organizing and simplifying complex payment decisions. Automating the tax filing for huge number of employees is also one of the significant factors leading toward the adoption of payroll software among large enterprises.

Payroll Software Market Research, By Deployment Mode

– On-premise

– On-cloud

The on-cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based payroll software is one of the key strategies followed by enterprises as it is more energy-efficient and reduces IT & labor costs.

Payroll Software Market Research, By Verticals

– BFSI

– Government

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Retail & CPG

– Manufacturing

– Others

The BFSI vertical is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. The retail & CPG vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate for effectively capturing the employee time worked and reducing the staffing gaps.

Payroll Software Market Research Benefits

The report by Infoholic Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global payroll software market. Organizations are investing in various payroll software and services to meet tax regulations and reduce payment errors. The report discusses the market in terms of software, services, organization size, deployment mode, verticals, and regions. The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the payroll software market during 2018-2025. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

• What are market dynamics?

• What are challenges and opportunities?

• What is economic impact on market?

• What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

