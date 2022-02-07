Specialty Lighting Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2030

Specialty Lighting Market is valued approximately at USD 5.09 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Specialty lighting is a type of lighting that offers illumination and power distribution solutions for commercial, residential and industrial spaces. This lighting continues to support the several markets such as retail, hospitality, education, furnishings, healthcare and commercial market. Specialty Lighting’s product offering consist of downlighting, task lighting, accent lighting, linear lighting, undercabinet lighting, power distribution, controls and accessories. Rising number of live music events and concerts; strict government regulations for air, water, and surface disinfection; rising adoption of surgical lighting for minor and major surgical procedures and increasing penetration of LEDs are the few factorfactors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance: Globally, it is estimated that LED penetration of the global lighting market was around 35% in 2017 and is expected to grow to almost 61% by 2020, as per the in-house research. Also, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, from 2014 to 2016, installations of LED products have increased in all applications, more than quadrupling to 874 million units, increasing penetration to 12.6% of all lighting. Moreover, increasing demand for ultrapure water from end-use industries along with rising urbanization worldwide are the few factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, higher cost of installation and lack of awareness associated with payback periods are few factorfactors anticipated to limiting the growth of global Specialty Lighting market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Specialty Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing participation in music festivals and increasing urbanization have motivated the entertainment lighting market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment along with growing need to control the maintenance cost of lighting systems that would create lucrative growth opportunities for the Specialty Lighting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Signify Holding (Formerly Philips Lighting)

OSRAM

CREE

USHIO

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann

Brandon Medical

Integra Lifesciences

Steris PLC

Halma

Advanced Specialty Lighting

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Light Source:

LED

Halogen Lamps

Xenon Bulbs

Incandescent Lamps

By Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV Lamps

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

