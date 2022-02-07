Home Entertainment Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030 Report

Home Entertainment Market to reach USD 375.1 billion by 2025. Home Entertainment Market valued approximately USD 212.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Home Entertainment Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Home entertainment is the application of technology and the arts for private amusement and enjoyment. The proliferation of the microprocessor and digital media has produced a wide variety of innovative technologies for home entertainment. Digital entertainment systems now found in many homes include portable compact disc (CD) players for listening to music, digital versatile disc (DVD) players for movies and music videos, digital cameras, and game consoles.

People also increasingly use personal computers networked to the Internet for games and chats. Increase in digitization of electronic goods, rapid innovations in existing products, decline in prices of entertainment products, and increase in tech-savvy urban population in developing countries. are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, advances in mobile, video and wireless technologies is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. Further, home entertainment saves money, it is convenient, it creates perfect atmosphere for individual’s home and many more. These benefits are also propelling the demand of Home Entertainments among its end-users across the world. However, high cost of switching to new technology and increase in consumer shift toward mobile platforms are the factors which limiting the market growth of Home Entertainment over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Home Entertainment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global Home Entertainment market due to increasing disposable income of the individuals and rising urbanization in the region.

Europe is also estimated to grow in the Home Entertainment market over the forecasted period. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Yamaha

Bose

Sony

Pioneer

JBL

Koninklijke Philips

Atlantic Technology

Cambridge Audio

Sennheiser

Definitive Technology

Focal Dimension

Denon Electronics

Harman International

JVC Kenwood

Panasonic

Polk Audio

Qualcomm Technologies

Sonos

Vizio

Zvox

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

> Audio Equipment

> Video Devices

> Gaming Consoles

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

