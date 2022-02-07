Personal Care Packaging Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030

The global personal care packaging market size is expected to reach $39,585 million by 2022 from $27,895 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 5.25% from 2016 to 2022. The primary function of personal care packaging is to protect personal products such as body cream, oils, body lotions, soap, shampoos, conditioners, cosmetics, shower gels, toiletries, and others from damage or contamination from air, moisture, or toxins.

The personal care packaging industry uses different type of materials to construct suitable product packaging such as plastics, paper, metals, and cloth. The packaging systems are in the form of boxes, bottles, pumps, and sprays. Personal care packaging not only keeps products safe from damage or contamination but also promote the products and attract consumers.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Changing global lifestyles along with rapid urbanization stimulate the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for personnel care products such as beauty products, hair care, and skin care products have been driving the growth of market over the last decade. Technological innovations for improving the manufacturing process for flexible packaging is expected to open new avenues for the personal care packaging market.

Increasing herbal personal care product base as well as product line extension of existing products for men, women, and children, for instance, gender specific cologne, soaps and face wash supports substantial growth of the global personal care packaging market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), are expected to hinder the growth of the personal care packaging market.

The global personal care packaging market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is further bifurcated into paper, flexible, glass, packaging, rigid plastics, metal, and others (nonwoven fabrics and cardboards). By application, the market is further categorized into skin care, hair care, bath care, shower, cosmetics, and others (oil care, cotton pads, and wipes). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study are

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group

Gerresheimer

Saint-Gobain

Sonoco Products Company

ITC Limited

Bormioli Rocco Group

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global personal care packaging market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the global personal care packaging market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region-wise and country-wise global personal care packaging market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the global personal care packaging market by product type helps in understanding various types of personal care packaging material that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Personal Care Packaging Market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Paper

Flexible Packaging

Metal

Others (Nonwoven Fabrics and Cardboards)

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Bath and Shower

Cosmetics

Others (Oral Care, Cotton Pads, and Wipes)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

