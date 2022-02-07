Green Packaging Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2030

Green packaging or sustainable packaging is a term used in manufacturing for materials that have low or negligible impact on the environment. It is energy efficient and uses eco-friendly methods, recycled or biodegradable materials. Global green packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $207,543 million by 2022 from $132,556 million in 2015.

Owing to rise in awareness among consumers about their health and hygiene, food and beverage segment has generated highest revenue in 2014. Health care segment is anticipated to witness major boost during the forecast period owing to use of bio-plastics in pharmaceutical industries. Recycled content packaging generated highest revenue owing to increase in demand of reusable package components. Europe has dominated the market in 2014, owing to rise in population of health-conscious consumers coupled with eco-friendly technologies.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on application, packaging type, and geography. By application, it includes food & beverage packaging, personal care packaging, health care packaging, and others. By packaging type, it is subcategorized into recycled content packaging (paper, plastic, metal, glass, and others), reusable packaging (drums, plastic containers, and others), and degradable packaging. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study are:

Amcor Limited

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International S.A.

Ardagh Group Co.

PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Uflex limited

ELOPAK AS.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Green Packaging Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Packaging Type

Recycled Content Packaging

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Reusable Packaging

Drums

Plastic Containers

Others

Degradable Packaging

By Application

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

