Mineral Supplements Market Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations among Industry Players to Spur Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Value and Volume Analysis 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Mineral Supplements Market is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024.

Mineral supplement is a nutritional supplement containing a combination of mineral & vitamins. It is also known as multivitamins. It comprises micronutrients which are meant to support a human body to function smoothly, and improve mental health. Botanical and herbal dietary supplements are majorly used for medicinal purposes. Where, botanical dietary supplements typically support a particular area of body, such as liver, skin and bones. Additionally, manufacturers are also embracing certain new herbal ingredients together with multivitamins for exclusive purposes to augment performance, energy and promote immunity.

Some of the factors to drive the growth of global mineral supplements market are increasing consumer awareness, increasing elderly population, and rising self-directed consumers. Besides, improvements in dietary supplement products, and growing number of maternal mortality rate in emerging economies is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of proper regulatory bodies, and lack of dosage awareness may restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, untapped markets, growth in e-commerce, and entry for private labels is expected to offer several growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Application, end user, and geography are the major segments defined in the global mineral supplements market. Where, application segment comprises food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. And end-user segment includes adult women, adult men, senior citizen, and other end-users.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the global mineral supplements market include Bio-Botanica Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC, BioPharma, Inc., Herbalife, Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Atrium Innovations Inc., Glanbia Plc., and BASF SE, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Mineral Supplements Market

Application Segments

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Adult Women

Adult Men

Senior Citizen

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

(RoW)

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

