Industrial Gases Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Forecast to 2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Industrial Gases Market is estimated to reach $82.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Industrial gases have numerous applications in various industrial sectors such as petroleum refinery, chemical production, food processing, healthcare, electronics, metal processing. Hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, argon, and acetylene are widely used industrial gases for various applications in end use industries. Rapidly growing global population, changing food habits & growing fast food chains, growing demand for industrial output are the factors which will contribute to the tremendous growth of this market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global industrial gases market are growing demand for packed food & beverages, resource constrains, globalization of the industry, and high adoption about medical grade gases for medical and health care industry. However, the strict environmental rules related to the manufacture and use of industrial gases coupled with high cost of transport & storage of these gases may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, capacity expansion and development of advanced technologies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global industrial gases market are products type, production and delivery, application, and geography. Products type segment comprises hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, argon, and acetylene. Moreover, by production and delivery, market is categorized as merchant gases (liquified, tank delivery), merchant gases (cylinder delivery), and high-volume gases (on-site generation). Petroleum refinery, chemical production, food processing, healthcare, electronics, metal processing, and other applications are the sub segments of application segment.

Geographically, the global industrial gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major market players operating in industrial gases market include The Linde Group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Yingde Gases Group Company, AIR WATER INC., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, and BASF SE, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Industrial Gases Market with respect to major segments such as products type, production and delivery, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Industrial Gases Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Industrial Gases Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Industrial Gases Market

Products Type Segments

Hydrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Helium

Argon

Acetylene

Production and Delivery Segments

Merchant Gases (Liquified, Tank Delivery)

Merchant Gases (Cylinder Delivery)

High-Volume Gases (On-Site Generation)

Application Segments

Petroleum Refinery

Chemical Production

Food Processing

Healthcare

Electronics

Metal Processing

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

