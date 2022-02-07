Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 7) announced two local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 47 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include one male and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 20s. One case was reported in Kaohsiung City, while the other was detected in New Taipei City.

Imported cases

The 47 imported cases include 28 males and 19 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 70s. Of these, 28 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, 18 during quarantine, and one after their quarantine had ended.

Between Nov. 24 and Feb. 6, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (18 cases), Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The country of origin for 22 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,775,939 COVID tests, with 5,756,095 coming back negative. Of the 19,192 confirmed cases, 3,936 were imported, 15,202 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 129 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.