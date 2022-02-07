Tsing-hua law professor’s speech vanishes from Chinese internet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 6,000 character transcript of a Tsing-hua University law professor’s speech was scrubbed from the internet by censors in China on Sunday (Jan. 29), just two hours after it had been posted on WeChat.

Delivered by Professor Lao Dong-yan (勞東燕), the speech, titled “Facing the Real World,” laments the concerning trends in China and the dismal state of the rule of law in the country, of which the full text is available via an UpMedia report.

Lao said Chinese society is surrounded with rhetoric about “positive energy” — which she decried as a CCP catchall phrase used to lull the masses into unquestioningly accept their suffering. She also highlighted a number of “absurd incidents,” such as a woman who had a miscarriage outside a hospital because she was being turned away because she came from a “high risk area” despite having tested negative for COVID-19.

In other incidents, migrant workers were discouraged from returning home for Lunar New Year and were smeared as having “malicious motives,” and must be “first quarantined and then detained” for wanting to see their families. Meanwhile, a sound-minded school teacher was sent to a psychiatric hospital just for speaking up and asking questions on social media.

Lao said slogans of “harmony” and “safety” are now used to shackle the people through surveillance technology and the omnipresent internet connectivity.

Lao said the 20th Century taught us humanitarian catastrophes are almost always caused by evil systems that exacerbate the evil within human nature itself. She said she could hear the “sound of the state machine crunching here and churning there,” and that though this abstract entity is granted supreme status, the lives of the state’s actual people are worthless.

As a historical analogy, Lao recalled a medieval story from Central Asia. The story was of a king of the Khwarezmian Empire who always promoted those envoys who brought him good news and fed those who brought him bad news to the tigers.

"Does bad news disappear if the messenger does not pass it on?” she asked.

“Yet, this kind of fable-like story is playing out again and again in our current reality,” she said.