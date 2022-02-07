UK protests Chinese support for Argentina's claims over Falkland Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss defended her nation’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands after China backed Argentina’s claims to the territory.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez recently met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) during a three-day visit to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. The two inked a Belt and Road initiative (BRI) deal and pledged to continue to support each other’s sovereign interests.

Argentina reiterated its commitment to the “one China” principle, while China reaffirmed its support for Argentina’s claims over the Falkland Islands.

In response, Truss tweeted, “We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands. The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination.”

She stressed that “China must respect the Falklands' sovereignty.”

The Falkland Islands are a self-governing overseas U.K. territory located in the South Atlantic. They are a point of contention in Argentina-U.K. relations and have been the flashpoint of an undeclared war between the two countries in 1982.