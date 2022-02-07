Lie down and relax with ‘Aerial Being’ in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors are invited to relax and lie down on the grass along with a giant inflatable “human being” at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) as part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Designed by Japanese artist Yasuhiro Suzuki, “Aerial Being” is an inflated artwork mimicking a transparent human. Made of ultra-thin fiber, the sculpture can be seen between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., per Liberty Times.

People are encouraged to join the man in lying on the ground, doing nothing but breathing and relaxing, to regain a sense of calm in the stressed times during the COVID-19 pandemic. At night, the “human” illuminates in white light against a backdrop of beaming objects, creating a surreal atmosphere.

It requires some effort to bring the 200-kilogram installation to life every time. Temperatures and humidity affect the preparation, with staff having to roll out a rug before the aerial artwork is inflated. The whole process takes more than two hours, according to the city's travel bureau.

The lantern event is taking place between Feb. 1-28. Visit the official website of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival to learn more.



"Aerial Being" in 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government photos)