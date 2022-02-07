Alexa
Taiwan's traffic deaths surpass Japan

KMT legislator calls for basic traffic safety law for Taiwan

  196
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 11:37
(Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

(Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislators are calling for the creation of a basic traffic safety law after Taiwan exceeded Japan in traffic fatalities despite having a much smaller population.

KMT Legislator Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) was cited by CNA on Sunday (Feb. 6) as proposing that Taiwan draft a basic traffic safety law that is modeled after similar legislation in Japan. Yeh pointed out that in 2020, with a population of 23.57 million, Taiwan reported 2,972 fatalities, while Japan, which has a population of 125.8 million, reported fewer traffic-related deaths at 2,839.

Yeh added that there were 482,333 people injured in 2020 and social and economic losses amounted to NT$500 billion. She said that Taiwan's road deaths surpassed Japan's in 2020, despite the fact that the latter has five times the population.

She said that there is a lack of an accountability mechanism, a car-focused system, a disconnect between traffic management planning and law enforcement, a dearth of civil participation, and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is unable to coordinate across departments. She noted that in the international community, efforts to improve traffic safety are centered around "3E policies," including traffic education, traffic engineering, and traffic enforcement.

Yeh observed that Japan used to have a serious problem with traffic accidents seeing a peak of 16,765 fatalities in 1970. That year, Japan passed the Basic Law on Traffic Safety Measures and the country has seen a steady decline in traffic-related deaths since then.

She stated that while in the past, Taiwan's traffic laws have only focused on penalties, she recommends that future legislation focus on promoting traffic safety, define national policy, and introduce a parliamentary oversight mechanism. Yeh said that presently, there is a lack of a systematic and comprehensive approach to road safety and that a basic traffic safety law would not only set goals for the government but also establish relevant assessment and oversight measures.
Updated : 2022-02-07 12:37 GMT+08:00

