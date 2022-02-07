Alexa
Taiwan defense ministry launches reservist training program

New program part of Taiwan's reform efforts to improve reserve forces

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 10:51
Taiwanese reservists carrying out target practice.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has launched a new 14-day program to better train reservists amidst growing Chinese military threats.

Military officials said on Sunday (Feb.6) that 50,000 reservists are expected to partake in the new training scheme, which will begin in March. The incoming reservists will be placed in units including the Sixth Army Corps’ 206th Brigade and will undergo 10 hours of training every day, Liberty Times reported.

However, 70,000 reservists will still be training under the old program.

With this new curriculum, the MND plans to focus on increasing live-fire drills, combat training, disaster relief, and other vital skills. Officials said that of the 10 hours of class, two are at night, so the reservists can familiarize themselves with battlefield environments and operations.

The new program follows the MND’s establishment of the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency to reform the nation's reserve troops to make them a more capable and reliable fighting force.
