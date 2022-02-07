Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last

Zhu Yi hits the rink's edge after falling during the opening of her routine in the women's short program team figure skating competi... Zhu Yi hits the rink's edge after falling during the opening of her routine in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi (朱易), originally Beverly Zhu, has come under fire from netizens in China after tumbling on the ice and placing last in her event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday (Feb. 6).

The teenager from California botched her opening maneuver, lost her balance, and crashed into the wall. She missed another jump toward the end of her routine, which meant Team China dropped from third place to fifth, according to a South China Morning Post article.

Chinese social media platforms soon erupted with the hashtag “Zhu Yi has fallen” ratcheting up 200 million views in just a few hours. Chinese censors later erased the tag to try to limit the outburst of anger.

One comment — “this is such a disgrace” — garnered at least 11,000 upvotes. Others lambasted Zhu for her allegedly poor Chinese ability, with some demanding she learn the language before representing her country.

Zhu struggled to hold back her emotion when speaking to the media afterward. “I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” she said, wiping away tears.

It was a dramatic fall for Zhu’s reputation, having been previously known as the “goddess” of Chinese figure skating, per SCMP. The American-born athlete was only naturalized as a Chinese citizen in 2019.