Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Netizens turn on American-born Chinese figure skater who came in last

Censors try to curb backlash on Weibo

  373
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 10:20
Zhu Yi hits the rink's edge after falling during the opening of her routine in the women's short program team figure skating competi...

Zhu Yi hits the rink's edge after falling during the opening of her routine in the women's short program team figure skating competi...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi (朱易), originally Beverly Zhu, has come under fire from netizens in China after tumbling on the ice and placing last in her event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday (Feb. 6).

The teenager from California botched her opening maneuver, lost her balance, and crashed into the wall. She missed another jump toward the end of her routine, which meant Team China dropped from third place to fifth, according to a South China Morning Post article.

Chinese social media platforms soon erupted with the hashtag “Zhu Yi has fallen” ratcheting up 200 million views in just a few hours. Chinese censors later erased the tag to try to limit the outburst of anger.

One comment — “this is such a disgrace” — garnered at least 11,000 upvotes. Others lambasted Zhu for her allegedly poor Chinese ability, with some demanding she learn the language before representing her country.

Zhu struggled to hold back her emotion when speaking to the media afterward. “I’m upset and a little embarrassed,” she said, wiping away tears.

It was a dramatic fall for Zhu’s reputation, having been previously known as the “goddess” of Chinese figure skating, per SCMP. The American-born athlete was only naturalized as a Chinese citizen in 2019.
Zhu Yi
figure skating
Beijing Olympics
netizens
Nationalism

RELATED ARTICLES

Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening interpreted as metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
2022/02/06 15:40
UN head tells Chinese leaders to allow 'credible visit' for organization to Xinjiang
UN head tells Chinese leaders to allow 'credible visit' for organization to Xinjiang
2022/02/06 12:51
Ex-KMT chairwoman arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics' opening
Ex-KMT chairwoman arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics' opening
2022/02/03 17:43
Beijing 2022 — A dubious Winter Olympic Games
Beijing 2022 — A dubious Winter Olympic Games
2022/02/03 17:20
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2022/02/03 16:15