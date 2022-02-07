Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Activist pans Xi’s ‘emperor-style’ feast for Beijing Olympics guests

Sumptuous banquet demonstrates Xi’s desire to ascend to throne, Wang Dan says

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 10:13
Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on podium and his wife Peng Liyuan host a banquet to welcome distinguished guests who attended the opening cere...

Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on podium and his wife Peng Liyuan host a banquet to welcome distinguished guests who attended the opening cere... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S.-based Chinese human rights activist Wang Dan (王丹) on Sunday (Feb. 6) lambasted the extravagant banquet for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics guests as a testimony to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) imperial dream.

In a photo released by state media Xinhua News Agency, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan (彭麗媛) were seen hosting a lavish banquet on Saturday (Feb. 5) to welcome foreign dignitaries who attended the opening ceremony of the sports event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The feast featured a gigantic table embellished with a “sprawling vista” boasting forests, flowers, and snow in what resembles a Chinese scroll painting, according to Xinhua. Xi was proud to proclaim that Beijing had become the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter Olympics in his address to the guests, wrote the report.

Wang Dan, one of the prominent figures in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, criticized in a social media post that the banquet, while grand, was tacky and revealed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s opulent characteristic. The picture shows the true colors of the CCP, which squanders people’s money while hypocritically stressing the importance of austerity, Wang blasted.
China
Chinese
Beijng
Beijing Olympics
Xi Jinping
Wang Dan

RELATED ARTICLES

China wary of Taiwan-Slovakia cooperation: Slovakian deputy minister
China wary of Taiwan-Slovakia cooperation: Slovakian deputy minister
2022/02/06 17:49
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
2022/02/06 15:40
Hawkish Chinese scholar claims his country will attack Taiwan by 2027
Hawkish Chinese scholar claims his country will attack Taiwan by 2027
2022/02/06 15:38
UN head tells Chinese leaders to allow 'credible visit' for organization to Xinjiang
UN head tells Chinese leaders to allow 'credible visit' for organization to Xinjiang
2022/02/06 12:51
Japanese broadcaster announces Taiwan Olympic delegation as 'Taiwan'
Japanese broadcaster announces Taiwan Olympic delegation as 'Taiwan'
2022/02/05 20:03

Updated : 2022-02-07 10:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Congressman advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict
Congressman advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict
"