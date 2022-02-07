Economist Impact's Sustainability Week Asia 2022 highlights the key sustainability trends and goals in the region towards a more equitable and sustainable future

A virtual week discussing how organisations can optimise their ESG performance.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 February 2022 - Online and in-person, February 14th-17th 2022 - Policymakers, businesses and thought leaders from major corporations will congregate online and at exclusive in-person sessions at Economist Impact's Sustainability Week Asia from February 14th to 17th 2022.

Asia is experiencing a surprisingly strong economic rebound following the global pandemic but the risk of new outbreaks, combined with production bottlenecks and weakened institutions, remains. Asia-Pacific's experience in dealing with disruptions and shocks shows that focusing on economic growth alone could increase exposure to rising inequality and environmental damage.

Economist Impact's virtual event provides a high-level meeting place for more than 2,000 policymakers, businesses and thought leaders to discuss how organisations can effectively translate goals into business strategy and policy innovation, to create a sustainable future.

Chaired by The Economist Group's editors, Sustainability Week Asia features senior expert speakers including:

Angus Taylor, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia

Airlangga Hartarto, Co-ordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Indonesia

Juti Krairiksh, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Thailand

Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general, United Nations

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, executive secretary, UNESCAP

Ken O'Flaherty, regional ambassador for Asia-Pacific and South Asia, COP26

Christophe Bahuet, deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Satvinder Singh, deputy secretary-general for ASEAN Economic Community, ASEAN Secretariat

Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, executive director, APEC Secretariat

Allinnettes Adigue, head, ASEAN regional hub, Global Reporting Initiative

Noppadol Dej-Udom, chief sustainability officer, Charoen Pokphand Group

Amita Chaudhury, group head of sustainability, AIA

Benjamin E. Diokno, governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Briony Eales, judicial capacity-building team leader, environmental and climate-change law, Asian Development Bank

Carola Richter, president, Asia-Pacific, BASF

Claudia Lorenzo, president, ASEAN and South Pacific, Coca-Cola Company

Darian McBain, chief sustainability officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore

and many more

View the latest agenda.

Sustainability Week Asia is supported by Avery Dennison, Schroders, Cushman & Wakefield, Golden Agri-Resources, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Standard Chartered, Black & Veatch, Fidelity International, Invesco, LIXIL, Sime Darby Plantation, S&P Global, McKinsey & Company and FactSet

Free places to attend Sustainability Week Asia are available now. For online registration and event details, please visit the website: sustainabilityasia.economist.com

To engage with Sustainability Week Asia on social media, use #EconSustainabilityAsia in your conversations and follow @EconomistEvents.

About Economist Impact

Economist Events is now Economist Impact, empowering businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events.

