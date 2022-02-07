Alexa
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense assets to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/07 09:59
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Feb. 6), marking the third intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Beijing has sent 5 spotter planes into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, while in January a total of 142 PLAAF aircraft were tracked there, including 102 fighter jets, 3 bombers, and 37 turboprops.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 6. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

