Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hodge scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 84-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 08:33
Hodge scores 21 to carry Cleveland St. past Milwaukee 84-71

CLEVELAND (AP) — D'Moi Hodge had 21 points as Cleveland State topped Milwaukee 84-71 on Sunday.

Yahel Hill had 17 points for Cleveland State (16-5, 12-2 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Torrey Patton added 15 points. Deante Johnson had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points for the Panthers (7-17, 5-10), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Thomas added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Newby had 12 points.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. scored only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Panthers' second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-07 10:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Congressman advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict
Congressman advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict
"