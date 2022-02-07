Alexa
Bradley scores 26 to carry San Diego St. past Nevada 65-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 08:36
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 26 points as San Diego State edged past Nevada 65-63 on Sunday.

Bradley shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for San Diego State (13-6, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points for the Wolf Pack (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Will Baker added 14 points. Kenan Blackshear had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-07 10:31 GMT+08:00

