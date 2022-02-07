Alexa
Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Nets 124-104

By MICHAEL KELLY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/07 07:09
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry, center, and forward Blake Griffin defend in t...

Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) pulls in a loose ball as Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drops back to defend in the first half of an ...

Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry, left, is fouled by Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Fe...

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving brings the ball up the court agianst the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, ...

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, greets Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins as they warm up before an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 20...

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, corrals the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game ...

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 124-104 win over Brooklyn on Sunday, extending the Nets’ losing streak to eight games.

Jokic has 14 triple-doubles this season, which leads the NBA. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21.

Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence. Seven Nuggets scored in double figures to help end a three-game skid.

Nets guard James Harden missed his second straight game with left hamstring tightness. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the team is being cautious with the former MVP.

Nash was asked before the game if it's accurate the team won't trade Harden before Thursday’s deadline and gave a definitive answer.

“Yes, that’s correct,” he said.

Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and 11 assists and Cam Thomas had 20 for Brooklyn. The losing streak is the longest since the Nets lost seven in a row from Dec. 26, 2019, to Jan. 7, 2020.

Denver led 76-75 at halftime and outscored the Nets 31-16 in the third quarter to take a 107-91 lead. Jokic came out late in the third sitting on nine assists and looked like he would finish an assist shy of another triple-double until Brooklyn cut the deficit to 109-99.

Jokic checked back in and fed Barton for a layup for his 10th assist.

FANCY DRIBBLING

Irving showed off his skills in the second quarter when he bumped into Denver forward Aaron Gordon and fell to the court. Irving never stopped dribbling as he got up, and then hit Day’Ron Sharpe with a bounce pass as Sharpe went baseline to the bucket.

Sharpe lost the ball as he went up for a shot and the Nets didn’t finish off Irving’s artwork.

TIP-INS

Nets: F Kevin Durant is still rehabbing his sprained MCL but has started to get on the court for basketball activities. ... Blake Griffin scored all of his 19 points in the first half.

Nuggets: Gordon returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. ... G Austin Rivers went to the locker room in the first half with a slight limp and was accompanied by team trainer Steve Short. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-07 09:00 GMT+08:00

