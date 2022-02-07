Fudd has career-high 25 points, No. 10 UConn beats Tennessee

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 25 points in her first start to help No. 10 UConn beat seventh-ranked Tennessee 75-56 on Sunday.

This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. The teams will play again next year in Knoxville, Tennessee. This was the first time since 2007 when both teams were in the top 10.

Fudd got the start when it was announced about an hour before the game that the Huskies would be missing her classmate, Caroline Ducharme. The Huskies didn’t say why she wasn’t playing. Ducharme scored in double figures in 10 of the team’s last 11 games.

Fudd scored the team’s first basket — a 3-pointer — and finished the opening half with nine points as UConn (15-4) built a 32-25 lead.

Jordan Horston scored 26 points for Tennessee (19-4). It has lost three of its last four

NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 100, SYRACUSE 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Liz Dixon scored a season-high 18 points and Kianna Smith had 16, helping Louisville beat Syracuse.

Louisville (21-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won six straight since a 68-59 loss at then-No. 4 North Carolina State in late January. Syracuse (9-12, 2-9) has stumbled since a six-game winning streak, dropping eight of nine.

Najé Murray led the Orange with 16 points.

NO. 5 INDIANA 64, PURDUE 57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17, leading Indiana past Purdue 64-57.

Chloe Moore-McNeil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten).

Jeanae Terry led Purdue (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points.

NO. 8 ARIZONA 73, OREGON STATE 61

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 19 points and Koi Love came off the bench to score a season-high 16, helping Arizona beat Oregon State.

Arizona (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) has won 15 straight at hoe.

Talia Van Oelhoffen had 17 points for Oregon State (11-7, 4-4).

FLORIDA 54 64, NO. 14 GEORGIA 51

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zipporah Broughton scored the final four points and Florida scored the final eight to knock off Georgia.

Broughton and Merritt led Florida (17-6, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) with 11 points apiece.

Malury Bates had 13 points for Georgia (17-5, 6-4).

NO. 17 MARYLAND 80, NEBRASKA 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and Maryland beat Nebraska for its fifth consecutive victory.

Angel Reese added 15 points and 16 rebounds for Maryland (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten).

Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska (17-5, 6-5) with 20 points.

FLORIDA STATE 70, NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help Florida State beat Notre Dame for the first time in program history.

The Seminoles (11-10, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 1-11 against the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3). Olivia Miles had 17 points for Notre Dame.

NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 85, MIAMI 38

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, North Carolina led 28-2 after a quarter in a rout over Miami in the Play4Kay game.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored a career-high 16 points for North Carolina (18-4, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference. Kelsey Marshall led Miami (12-9, 5-6) with 15 points.