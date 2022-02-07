Gaines scores 15 to lead Siena past Fairfield 62-56

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Gaines finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as Siena topped Fairfield 62-56 on Sunday.

Colby Rogers had 12 points for the Saints (10-9, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (10-12, 4-7).

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Stags on the season. Siena defeated Fairfield 69-62 on Jan. 9.

