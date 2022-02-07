Alexa
Pipkins carries Purdue Fort Wayne past Green Bay 71-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 05:46
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 19 points and Purdue Fort Wayne rolled to a 71-55 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Damian Chong Qui had 13 points and six assists for the Mastodons (13-10, 8-6 Horizon League), who have won five straight at home.

Cade Meyer had 13 points for the Phoenix (4-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Emmanuel Ansong added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-07 07:28 GMT+08:00

