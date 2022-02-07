Miller scores 22 to lead Monmouth over Quinnipiac 76-63

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Walker Miller had 22 points as Monmouth beat Quinnipiac 76-63 on Sunday.

George Papas had 15 points for the Hawks (15-7, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 13 points and six rebounds. Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 12.

Tyrese Williams had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-7). Jacob Rigoni added 10 points. Kevin Marfo had nine rebounds and seven assists.

