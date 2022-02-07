Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canisius snaps losing streak, tops Manhattan 77-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 05:08
Canisius snaps losing streak, tops Manhattan 77-70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Henderson had 19 points as Canisius beat Manhattan 77-70 on Sunday.

Armon Harried added 17 points and Xzavier Long chipped in 16 for Canisius (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (11-9, 4-7). Josh Roberts and Romar Reid scored 13 points each.

The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Canisius 80-75 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-07 06:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
"