Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over Missouri St. 71-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 19 points as Loyola Chicago defeated Missouri State 71-62 on Sunday.

Tate Hall had 13 points for Loyola Chicago (18-4, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Aher Uguak added 12 points and eight rebounds. Braden Norris had 10 points.

Gaige Prim had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (17-8, 8-4). Lu'Cye Patterson added 14 points. Isiaih Mosley had 12 points.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Bears. Missouri State defeated then-No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 on Jan. 22.

