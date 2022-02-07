Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over Missouri St. 71-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 05:17
Williamson leads Loyola Chicago over Missouri St. 71-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Williamson had 19 points as Loyola Chicago defeated Missouri State 71-62 on Sunday.

Tate Hall had 13 points for Loyola Chicago (18-4, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Aher Uguak added 12 points and eight rebounds. Braden Norris had 10 points.

Gaige Prim had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (17-8, 8-4). Lu'Cye Patterson added 14 points. Isiaih Mosley had 12 points.

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Bears. Missouri State defeated then-No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-07 06:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Scene at Beijing Olympics opening a metaphor for ‘Taiwan losing its way’
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau highlights unusual earthquake activity in Hsinchu
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge
"