Liddell shines as No. 16 Ohio State beats Maryland 82-67

By JACOB BENGE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/07 04:20
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67 on Sunday.

Ohio State (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range.

Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes.

Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9), which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.

Scott went 5 for 8 from 3-point range. The rest of the Terrapins went 5 for 21 from deep.

Ohio State led 42-29 at the break. Maryland shot 32% from the field in the first half.

The Terrapins got just six points from their reserves for the game, compared to 21 for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Unable to overcome their slow start, the Terrapins lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their first Big Ten home game in three weeks. They moved to a perfect 10-0 on their home court.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Iowa on Thursday.

Ohio State: Travels to Rutgers on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-07 05:57 GMT+08:00

