Police arrest fan after Nottingham Forest players attacked

By Associated Press
2022/02/07 03:11
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Police arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players as they celebrated one of their goals in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Leicester.

A supporter emerged from the away section of the City Ground before striking out at Forest players as they celebrated Joe Worrall’s goal in the first half, the third in a 4-1 win over the cup holders in the fourth round. The pitch invader appeared to punch Forest forward Keinan Davis.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," said Chief Inspector Neil Williams of Nottinghamshire Police.

Leicester said the fan was facing a lifetime ban and offered to support the police investigation.

“The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised,” Leicester said in a statement. “We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved." ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-07 05:01 GMT+08:00

