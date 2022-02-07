Humiliating 5-2 home loss for Dortmund against Leverkusen

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores his side's second goal against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between ... Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz scores his side's second goal against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates after he scored his side's second goal against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the German Bundesliga s... Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates after he scored his side's second goal against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Manuel Akanji, Dortmund's Marco Reus. Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Dortmund's Julian Brandt, from left, look disappointed after r... Dortmund's Manuel Akanji, Dortmund's Marco Reus. Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Dortmund's Julian Brandt, from left, look disappointed after receiving goal number 4 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's team celebrates scorer Robert Andrich after their third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Baye... Leverkusen's team celebrates scorer Robert Andrich after their third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's team celebrates scorer Robert Andrich, center, after their third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund... Leverkusen's team celebrates scorer Robert Andrich, center, after their third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, 3rd from left, is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match bet... Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, 3rd from left, is celebrated by teammates after he scored his side's 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham looks disappointed during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Ge... Dortmund's Jude Bellingham looks disappointed during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's captain Marco Reus reacts disappointed during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund... Dortmund's captain Marco Reus reacts disappointed during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham stands in the goal disappointed after missing a chance during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund ... Dortmund's Jude Bellingham stands in the goal disappointed after missing a chance during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) — The injured Erling Haaland watched as his Borussia Dortmund teammates were outclassed and outgunned in a humiliating 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Haaland, who hasn’t played since Jan. 22nd due to what the club says are muscular problems, was among 10,000 spectators permitted under new nationwide coronavirus restrictions. Germany coach Hansi Flick was another.

Haaland, Dortmund’s top goal-scorer with 16 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. His team’s latest performance will have done little to encourage him to stay as the defeat allowed Bayern Munich to pull nine points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table.

Gio Reyna made his comeback after a five-month injury layoff for Dortmund, but the American came on when the team was already four goals down and was foiled by a good save from Leverkusen’s Lennart Grill in the 80th minute.

Grill was only playing due to Leverkusen captain Lukáš Hrádecký’s COVID-19 infection and Andrey Lunyov’s injury. The No. 3 goalkeeper also denied Jude Bellingham late on as Leverkusen allowed Dortmund dominate possession to see out the result.

The visitors went ahead through an own-goal from Manuel Akanji in the 10th, which was followed by another own-goal at the other end from Jeremie Frimpong six minutes later.

Florian Wirtz made it 2-1 on a brilliant counterattack in the 20th, Robert Andrich scored with a perfectly placed free kick inside the top left corner in the 28th, and Jonathan Tah grabbed the fourth in spectacular fashion in the 53rd.

Moussa Diaby wrapped up the rout in the 87th, before Dortmund substitute Steffen Tigges capitalized on a rare lapse by Leverkusen to score in injury time.

It didn’t prevent boos and whistles from the home team’s fans.

Relegation-threatened Wolfsburg hosted last-place Greuther Fürth later Sunday.

