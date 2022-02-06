All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|40
|22
|12
|4
|2
|50
|123
|117
|Hershey
|42
|23
|13
|3
|3
|52
|131
|112
|Springfield
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|134
|136
|Providence
|36
|18
|12
|3
|3
|42
|108
|99
|Charlotte
|41
|22
|17
|2
|0
|46
|139
|122
|WB/Scranton
|40
|18
|17
|2
|3
|41
|104
|123
|Lehigh Valley
|39
|15
|16
|6
|2
|38
|108
|124
|Bridgeport
|43
|16
|19
|4
|4
|40
|117
|132
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|38
|27
|6
|5
|0
|59
|141
|96
|Toronto
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|120
|119
|Rochester
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|145
|146
|Laval
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|106
|115
|Syracuse
|37
|17
|16
|3
|1
|38
|104
|116
|Belleville
|35
|17
|18
|0
|0
|34
|106
|109
|Cleveland
|39
|13
|19
|4
|3
|33
|106
|134
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|40
|26
|8
|4
|2
|58
|129
|100
|Manitoba
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|49
|115
|91
|Iowa
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|113
|111
|Milwaukee
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|132
|Rockford
|37
|17
|16
|3
|1
|38
|100
|110
|Grand Rapids
|40
|16
|17
|5
|2
|39
|110
|124
|Texas
|33
|12
|15
|4
|2
|30
|101
|119
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|37
|26
|7
|3
|1
|56
|127
|89
|Ontario
|37
|24
|8
|3
|2
|53
|151
|113
|Bakersfield
|34
|18
|9
|4
|3
|43
|110
|97
|Henderson
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|108
|97
|Colorado
|40
|21
|13
|3
|3
|48
|128
|120
|Abbotsford
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|103
|106
|Tucson
|36
|14
|19
|2
|1
|31
|99
|134
|San Diego
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|97
|123
|San Jose
|39
|14
|24
|1
|0
|29
|117
|161
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 5, Rochester 2
Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 4
Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1
Belleville 6, Laval 1
Grand Rapids 5, Ontario 3
Iowa 4, Rockford 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5
Syracuse 3, Charlotte 1
Utica 5, Springfield 1
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 3
Tucson 5, San Diego 4
Texas at Manitoba, ppd
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.