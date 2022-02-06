All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 16-4-4 14-6-2 9-5-1 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 16-4-1 13-6-2 8-2-0 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 15-8-1 11-6-2 10-3-1 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 14-9-3 6-12-3 6-6-2 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 7-12-3 7-12-4 4-7-4 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 7-11-1 7-11-3 4-6-0 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172 5-13-1 3-16-6 2-7-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 16-4-1 15-5-1 6-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 13-6-5 14-5-3 6-2-1 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 12-8-5 13-5-4 8-2-1 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 12-10-1 8-12-0 6-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 9-10-3 7-7-3 5-5-1 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 8-10-4 7-12-4 3-9-2 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163 10-11-3 5-14-2 7-7-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 20-2-2 12-6-2 11-3-2 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 14-7-0 14-7-4 10-3-1 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 14-3-1 14-7-2 8-4-1 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 17-5-2 9-8-3 9-5-2 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 15-6-1 8-12-1 6-5-1 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 10-8-1 8-9-6 6-4-2 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 8-11-3 8-12-4 3-9-4 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169 5-16-1 6-14-3 4-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 14-10-2 13-6-1 7-4-0 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 13-7-4 10-9-5 7-2-3 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 7-4-4 16-9-2 4-5-1 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 12-8-0 11-8-3 10-2-0 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 8-8-3 12-12-3 5-3-5 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 9-14-2 6-13-2 3-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars 6, Pacific All-Stars 4

Central All-Stars 8, Atlantic All-Stars 5

Metropolitan All-Stars 5, Central All-Stars 3

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.