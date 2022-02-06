All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|23-3-0
|9-7-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|16-4-4
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|153
|112
|16-4-1
|13-6-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|131
|120
|15-8-1
|11-6-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|14-9-3
|6-12-3
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|7-12-3
|7-12-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|22
|4
|32
|110
|136
|7-11-1
|7-11-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
|5-13-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|16-4-1
|15-5-1
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|15-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|46
|27
|11
|8
|62
|154
|124
|13-6-5
|14-5-3
|6-2-1
|Washington
|47
|25
|13
|9
|59
|152
|130
|12-8-5
|13-5-4
|8-2-1
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|12-10-1
|8-12-0
|6-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|9-10-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|8-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|New Jersey
|45
|15
|25
|5
|35
|126
|163
|10-11-3
|5-14-2
|7-7-2
|Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|20-2-2
|12-6-2
|11-3-2
|Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|14-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|Minnesota
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|161
|120
|14-3-1
|14-7-2
|8-4-1
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|17-5-2
|9-8-3
|9-5-2
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|15-6-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|120
|128
|10-8-1
|8-9-6
|6-4-2
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|8-11-3
|8-12-4
|3-9-4
|Arizona
|45
|11
|30
|4
|26
|99
|169
|5-16-1
|6-14-3
|4-10-1
|Vegas
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|158
|137
|14-10-2
|13-6-1
|7-4-0
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|13-10-2
|11-6-5
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|13-7-4
|10-9-5
|7-2-3
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|7-4-4
|16-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|142
|138
|12-8-0
|11-8-3
|10-2-0
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|11-9-2
|11-11-2
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|115
|126
|8-8-3
|12-12-3
|5-3-5
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
|9-14-2
|6-13-2
|3-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Metropolitan All-Stars 6, Pacific All-Stars 4
Central All-Stars 8, Atlantic All-Stars 5
Metropolitan All-Stars 5, Central All-Stars 3
No games scheduled
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.