NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|a-Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|a-Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|m-Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|m-Pittsburgh
|46
|27
|11
|8
|62
|154
|124
|a-Toronto
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|153
|112
|Washington
|47
|25
|13
|9
|59
|152
|130
|Boston
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|131
|120
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|New Jersey
|45
|15
|25
|5
|35
|126
|163
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|22
|4
|32
|110
|136
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|c-Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|c-Minnesota
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|161
|120
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|p-Vegas
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|158
|137
|p-Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|p-Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|Edmonton
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|142
|138
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|115
|126
|Winnipeg
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|120
|128
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
|Arizona
|45
|11
|30
|4
|26
|99
|169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Metropolitan All-Stars 6, Pacific All-Stars 4
Central All-Stars 8, Atlantic All-Stars 5
Metropolitan All-Stars 5, Central All-Stars 3
No games scheduled
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.