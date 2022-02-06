Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ryoyu Kobayashi wins normal hill competition at Olympics

By LARRY LAGE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/06 21:18
Ryoyu Kobayashi, of Japan, celebrates after his jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round to win gold at the 2022 Winter Ol...
Ryoyu Kobayashi, of Japan, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, ...
Manuel Fettner, of Austria, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday,...
Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, celebrates after a jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday,...
Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, F...

Ryoyu Kobayashi, of Japan, celebrates after his jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round to win gold at the 2022 Winter Ol...

Ryoyu Kobayashi, of Japan, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, ...

Manuel Fettner, of Austria, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday,...

Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, celebrates after a jump during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday,...

Dawid Kubacki, of Poland, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, F...

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan won Olympic ski jumping gold on the normal hill on Sunday, becoming the first from his country to win the event since Yukio Kasaya in 1972.

Kobayashi jumped last and best, clearing 99.5 meters (326 feet) and had 129.6 points thanks to his graceful style from start to finish.

Manuel Fettner of Austria won silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland earned bronze.

Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing from the Beijing Games because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Earlier, Turkish ski jumper Fatih Arda İpcioğlu refused to say if the crescent and star on his blue skis was a statement in support of China’s Uyghur community. The design on the skis used Saturday seemingly represented East Turkestan, the region home to Uyghurs.

“I don’t want to answer about those questions,” İpcioğlu said Sunday after jumping in the first round.

İpcioğlu finished 36th in the 50-jumper field.

Human rights groups say the Beijing government has oppressed members of the Uyghur Muslim minority on a massive scale.

Karl Geiger of Germany came to China as the No. 1 jumper in the World Cup standings and finished 15th.

“I’m not quite sure what exactly happened and why," he said.

Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch of Poland bounced back from an injured left leg and finished sixth, looking like he's in good enough shape to possibly defend his large hill title on Saturday.

A pair of previous champions finished further back. Forty-year-old Simon Ammann of Switzerland was 25th and Robert Johansson of Norway was 20th.

For the first time at the Olympics, men and women will compete together in a mixed team event on Monday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-06 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"