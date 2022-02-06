Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cyclone pounds Madagascar with torrential winds and rain

By LAETITIA BEZAIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/06 20:18
People make their way home during bad weather in Tamatave, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclo...
A man weighs down the roof of his home with bricks to stop it from flying away during bad weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022....
A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of ...
A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of ...
A man and his wife make their way home during adverse weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the...

People make their way home during bad weather in Tamatave, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of Cyclo...

A man weighs down the roof of his home with bricks to stop it from flying away during bad weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022....

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of ...

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the full force of ...

A man and his wife make their way home during adverse weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Weather officials forecast that the...

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Cyclone Batsirai's torrential winds and rain are hammering Madagascar, after landing on the island's east coast late Saturday.

An estimated 45,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said on Sunday.

After gaining strength in the Indian Ocean with gale-force winds reaching peaks of 145 miles per hour, the cyclone made landfall near Mananjary, according to the island’s meteorology department.

Now that Batsirai — which means help in the Shona language — is on land its winds have slowed to about 80 miles per hour.

Residents of Mananjary the nearby towns of Manakara and Nosy Varika report that the cyclone has caused widespread damage by blowing the roofs off homes, knocking down trees and utility poles, making roads impassable and flooding many areas.

Much of Madagascar is already waterlogged from tropical storm Ana and heavy rains in January and the new cyclone is adding to the damage.

Batsirai is classified as a dangerous storm and is expected to inflict “significant and widespread damage, particularly flooding in the east, the southeast and the central highlands,” said the meteorology department in a statement.

Further inland, Antananarivo, the capital, experienced rains ahead of the cyclone and residents put sandbags on their roofs to protect against the winds.

Anticipating widespread destruction, most land and sea transport has been suspended on Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island.

“Almost all regions of the island are at risk,” the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said, warning that the cyclone threatens nearly 600,000 of the island’s 28 million people.

Updated : 2022-02-06 21:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"