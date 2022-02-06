Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reaffirms food safety as top priority for imported Japanese food

Presidential Office says all food import decisions based on global standards, scientific evidence

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/06 20:02
Food from Fukushima.

Food from Fukushima. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government will always place the health and safety of Taiwanese first when it comes to issues related to Japanese food imports, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Sunday (Feb. 6).

Decisions will be made on the basis of international standards and scientific evidence, and if there are any developments, the government will share those with the public, he said. Chang emphasized that the government will allow Taiwanese to enjoy food without any reason for concern, Liberty Times reported.

The spokesperson added that results of the referendum on December 18 showed that most Taiwanese expect the nation to increase its international presence and participate in high-standard global economic and trade systems such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to food safety in December, saying that the government will protect the health of Taiwanese and check food safety in accordance with international standards and scientific evidence,

Many Taiwanese are concerned food imports from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, and Chiba prefectures are still contaminated, giving such products the moniker "nuclear food." Taiwan held a referendum on the issue in 2018, which continued the ban on food imports from those places.

However, a Japanese diplomat has said the ban could be lifted in spring at the earliest, if everything goes smoothly, according to Jiji Press.
Taiwan
Presidential Office
food safety
Japanese food imports
Fukushima

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee announces price hike
Taiwan’s Louisa Coffee announces price hike
2022/02/06 12:26
Plan to shed authoritarian image of Taiwan’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall soon to be unveiled
Plan to shed authoritarian image of Taiwan’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall soon to be unveiled
2022/02/06 11:39
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/06 11:38
Putin denounces Taiwanese independence in joint statement with Xi
Putin denounces Taiwanese independence in joint statement with Xi
2022/02/06 11:11
Taiwanese politicians woo voters with social media food posts
Taiwanese politicians woo voters with social media food posts
2022/02/06 09:54

Updated : 2022-02-06 20:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"