Taiwan reaffirms food safety as top priority for imported Japanese food

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government will always place the health and safety of Taiwanese first when it comes to issues related to Japanese food imports, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Sunday (Feb. 6).

Decisions will be made on the basis of international standards and scientific evidence, and if there are any developments, the government will share those with the public, he said. Chang emphasized that the government will allow Taiwanese to enjoy food without any reason for concern, Liberty Times reported.

The spokesperson added that results of the referendum on December 18 showed that most Taiwanese expect the nation to increase its international presence and participate in high-standard global economic and trade systems such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to food safety in December, saying that the government will protect the health of Taiwanese and check food safety in accordance with international standards and scientific evidence,

Many Taiwanese are concerned food imports from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, and Chiba prefectures are still contaminated, giving such products the moniker "nuclear food." Taiwan held a referendum on the issue in 2018, which continued the ban on food imports from those places.

However, a Japanese diplomat has said the ban could be lifted in spring at the earliest, if everything goes smoothly, according to Jiji Press.