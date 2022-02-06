Alexa
MOFA pays respects to Estonian parliamentarian Milling who visited Taiwan last year

Estonian leader died on the frontlines as a volunteer firefighter

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/06 17:49
Greyscale photo of Madis Milling in firefighter gear. (Twitter, Penta Rantakari photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has offered its condolences to the family of Madis Milling, an Estonian parliamentarian who perished in a fire on Thursday (Feb. 3).

Milling, who visited Taiwan last November, was not only a politician but an actor, media personality, and volunteer firefighter. Milling was first on the scene to fight the fire that took his life in the town of Saku. He soon collapsed after battling the flames and was later pronounced dead, per Estonian media reports.

MOFA released a statement saying that Milling was an important friend to Taiwan and was a long-term supporter of the country who promoted Estonian-Taiwan bilateral ties, according to a CNA report. Milling defied pressure from China and joined the first parliamentary group from the three Baltic states to visit Taiwan.

In doing so, Milling supported the development of deeper solidarity with Taiwan and shared his Baltic nations’ experience in resisting coercion by authoritarian neighbors. Milling also met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior leaders, in which they reaffirmed their shared values and democratic ideals.

Milling also lunched with the head of MOFA Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), where he recalled playing with a “Made in Taiwan” toy car as a child, from which point he felt great interest in Taiwan and has always thought favorably of the country.

MOFA emphasized its heartfelt admiration and gratitude for Milling’s efforts to defy authoritarianism, defend liberalism and democracy and deepen relations between Taiwan and Estonia. The ministry also expressed sincere sorrow for the unfortunate passing of such a dear friend, the memory of whom will never fade, and requested Taiwan’s representative office in Estonia to pass on heartfelt condolences to his family.
Madis Milling
Estonia
firefighter
Parliamentarian
MOFA
Baltic nation delegation

