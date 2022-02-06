Alexa
China wary of Taiwan-Slovakia cooperation: Slovakian deputy minister

Deputy economic minister says Chinese officials told him not to visit Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/06 17:49
Slovakia's Deputy Economy Minister Karol Galek. (Facebook, Karol Galek photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakian Second State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Karol Galek revealed that China had demanded the cancellation of last year’s delegation to Taiwan in an interview on Saturday (Feb. 5).

Galek led a 43-member delegation to Taiwan to partake in bilateral exchanges in December. At the end of the trip, the two sides signed nine memorandums of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, scientific research, and tourism, and pledged to deepen cooperation in semiconductors, space industry, electric vehicles, and other sectors.

Speaking to Slovak media, the deputy minister said that China is always suspicious of Slovakia-Taiwan cooperation, but he has constantly assured Beijing that he represents the Ministry of Economic Affairs and all bilateral dialogue is based on existing economic and trade achievements.

Galek said that China did not want the delegation trip to happen because it saw the visit as more than just economic cooperation. However, he told relevant Chinese officials that this was not the case and the results of the trip also proved this.

Galek emphasized that Slovakia has chosen Taiwan as a long-term partner for its rich experience in economic cooperation and knowledge in areas that are vital to Slovakia’s economy.

With regard to Taiwan possibly moving some of its semiconductor production to Eastern Europe, Galek said he believes Slovakia has sufficient manpower, electricity, and infrastructure, to be the perfect place for Taiwan to set up shop.
Slovakia
Taiwan
Karol Galek
China
Taiwan-Slovakia relations

