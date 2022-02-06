India wins toss and will bat 1st vs West Indies in 1st ODI

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — India won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international of a three-match series against West Indies on Sunday.

All three matches will be played in a secure bubble at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by three Twenty20s in Kolkata under similar restrictions. There will be no crowds attending the ODI series.

This is India’s 1,000th ODI and it becomes the first team to achieve this feat in international cricket. India’s first ODI was against England in 1974 at Headingley.

The historic game also marks the beginning of a new chapter for India — Rohit Sharma takes over from Virat Kohli as captain in the white-ball formats.

India has been set back with four players missing due to COVID-19. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini returned positive tests on Wednesday and were ruled out of the series.

Ishan Kishan and Mayank Agarwal were called into the squad. Kishan will open the innings with skipper Sharma in this game.

West Indies is coming off a 3-2 win against England in a five-match T20 series at home. It will look to continue its white-ball transformation under skipper Kieron Pollard.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sirah.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein.

