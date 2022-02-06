Hawkish Chinese scholar claims his country will attack Taiwan by 2027

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will attempt to take Taiwan by force before 2027, claims hawkish scholar Jin Canrong (金燦榮), associate dean of Renmin University of China's School of International Studies.

The hawkish scholar also believes China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) already has an edge over the U.S. military in any potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait, per a NewTalk report. Jin’s views are often noticed by outside observers since he has previously advised China’s government on foreign policy matters. He is also followed by nationalist Chinese netizens.

“Once the National Congress of the Communist Party of China is over in the fall of 2022, the scenario of armed unification will move toward becoming a reality,” he told Nikkei in a recent interview.

“It is very likely that the leadership will move toward armed unification by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the PLA's founding," Jin said.

Jin appears to harbor no doubts as to whether the PLA is ready to successfully carry out what other experts anticipate will be the largest amphibious assault in human history. Jin claims his country can “unify Taiwan by force within one week" and that the PLA can “defeat any U.S. force within 1,000 nautical miles of the coastline."

The PLA has long pursued an A2/AD (anti-access/area denial) strategy to keep U.S. naval forces out of the waters around Taiwan. This mainly involves increasing the caliber and number of ballistic missiles that could take out U.S. aircraft carriers, such as the DF21-D, which could potentially be steered to hit a moving carrier via terminal guidance.

Yet the U.S. has counter-strategies on hand, one of which is deploying giant “boomer” Ohio-class subs to the theater — one of which made a rare surfacing at a base in Guam in January. These vessels can launch 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles in less than six minutes, which could “kick down” the proverbial A2/AD “door,” as one National Interest report put it.

Jin suggests U.S.-China tensions, as well as tensions between Taipei and Beijing, will again reach fever pitch this year, citing the busy political calendar in each of the three countries. The U.S. is scheduled to have midterm elections, with Taiwan holding local elections, while China’s ruling CCP will hold its National Congress in the fall.