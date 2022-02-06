Alexa
Milstead leads CS Fullerton past CS Bakersfield 75-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 14:14
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 17 points to lead five Cal State Fullerton players in double figures as the Titans extended their home winning streak to eight games, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 75-61 on Saturday night.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for the Titans (14-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. chipped in 13, Jalen Harris scored 11 and E.J. Anosike had 10.

Milstead made 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Wrightsell Jr. also had eight rebounds.

David Walker had 14 points for the Roadrunners (6-11, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

Justin Edler-Davis, the Roadrunners' leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 16:15 GMT+08:00

