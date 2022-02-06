Mysterious drone flies over Taiwan's Dongyin Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military has launched an investigation of a mysterious drone that has been flying over the outlying Dongyin Island.

Local residents reported a loud noise on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 5) and discovered the UAV flying at a low altitude. They immediately reported it to the Lienchiang Police Station, which then notified the military, Liberty Times reported.

Residents noted that the sound of the drone was so loud that it seemed like it was about to crash. They added that this was not the first time an unknown UAV had hovered over the island. The military has not yet found any answers.

It has been confirmed that the drone is not a military one. Though there are suspicions that it is a Chinese UAV, this has yet to be established.