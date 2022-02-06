Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones, Knight III lead S. Utah past E. Washington 84-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/06 13:25
Jones, Knight III lead S. Utah past E. Washington 84-72

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 19 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds topped Eastern Washington 84-72 on Saturday night.

John Knight III added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (15-6, 9-2 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler chipped in 14, Aanen Moody scored 11 and Jason Spurgin had 11. Butler also had six rebounds.

Steele Venters had 19 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ethan Price added 14 points and six assists. Rylan Bergersen had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds, who defeated Eastern Washington 89-76 on Dec. 2., swept the season series with the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-06 15:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwanese man abused in the Philippines faces deportation
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"