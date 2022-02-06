Alexa
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases

29 imported cases also confirmed

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/06 14:30
(Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (Feb. 6) 43 new confirmed COVID cases, including 14 local cases and 29 imported cases.

The CECC did not report any new deaths.

Of the new cases, 2 are males and 12 are females, ranging in age from 10-79, according to a CECC press release.

The command center said that of the imported cases, 19 are male and 10 are female, ranging between under 10 and over 60 in age. It reported eight cases from the U.S., four from Canada, and one each from Thailand, South Korea, South Africa, Austria, the Philippines, Poland, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

The country of origin for seven cases is still under investigation.

So far, Taiwan has confirmed 19,144 COVID cases, including 15,197 local cases, 3,893 imported cases, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved. Fourteen cases are currently under investigation, while 128 cases have been removed as confirmed cases.

To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.
Updated : 2022-02-06 14:48 GMT+08:00

